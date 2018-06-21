Holidays for young and old
AFTER a rocky start where the wrong dates were put forward to Clarence Valley Council to approve, Grafton's three major public holidays have been granted by the state government.
The Minister for Industrial Relations, Dominic Perrotet, has approved three part-day public holidays for Grafton city for 2018.
The approvals are for:
- Wednesday, July 11, from 1-5pm (Ramornie Race Day)
- Thursday, July 12, from 1-5pm (Grafton Cup Day)
- Thursday, November 1, from 1-5pm (Jacaranda Thursday)