Holloway ready to run in green and gold

Jed Holloway of the Waratahs is tackled by the Sunwolves defence during the Round 18 Super Rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and the Sunwolves at Allianz Stadium. BRENDON THORNE/AAP PHOTOS

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneers junior Jed Holloway has been granted a rare opportunity to impress on the international stage when he pulls on a green and gold Wallabies jersey tonight.

The utility forward was rewarded for his Super Rugby efforts this season with selection in Michael Cheika's 30-man game day squad for a Bledisloe trial at Leichardt Oval.

Holloway was one of two NSW Waratahs players selected in the squad, with most NSW players rested following a gruelling Super Rugby semi-final loss to Lions on Saturday.

Holloway has enjoyed a new lease on life at the Waratahs this season after making the switch into the second row before the mid-season break.

"I have really enjoyed the switch, especially now that I have got my scrum fitness up and I am not seeing stars for the first ten steps out of there,” Holloway said.

"I think it just shows my versatility and adaptability as a player, and hopefully that is something Cheika is after in his squad.”

Now he has an opportunity to show that versatility with the Wallabies, with rolling substitutions allowing the broader squad to each receive sizeable playing minutes tonight.

But that doesn't mean the 25-year-old will be expecting big minutes at Leichardt Oval.

"We're actually meant to be on leave from rugby at the moment, and Cheiks knows that, but he just wanted to get a couple of us young blokes around the squad, and around the coaching staff,” Holloway said.

"Whether I get big minutes, or barely any, the idea is to just take the opportunity with both hands. Playing for the Wallabies has always been my dream, and if this helps me get closer to that first cap then I am all for it.”

Yamba Buccaneers president Adrian Miller said it was a proud moment for the club, and likely "the first step on a much longer international pathway for Jed.”