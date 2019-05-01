Holloway's suspension cut in half

TOUGH CALL: Jed Holloway of the Waratahs leaves the field after a red card during the Round 11 Super Rugby match against the Sharks at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneer Jed Holloway's potential suspension for foul play in the Super Rugby game between the NSW Waratahs and the Sharks has been cut in half.

Holloway, who was red carded for elbowing Sharks prop Thomas du Toit in the head at the weekend, was facing a possible six weeks off the field if found guilty.

But the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee found a number of mitigating circumstances which allowed them to reduce the lock's suspension to three weeks.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Adam Casselden SC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Eroni Clarke assessed the case.

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level,” Casselden said.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's clean judicial record, the player's expressed remorse and the fact the player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to three weeks.”

The decision has rubbed the powerful utility player out until May 18 for round 15 against the Jaguares.

The Waratahs accepted the three-week suspension for Holloway, despite some controversy about the decision.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute, after du Toit committed a blatant professional foul on Holloway illegally grabbing his jersey to take him out of the play.

Holloway, with his back to the Shark, swung his right arm to be released, hitting du Toit across the chin with his elbow.

Bizarrely du Toit took all of five seconds to sink to the grass, looking to milk a card from Australian referee Nic Berry.

The referee duly red-carded Holloway and yellow-carded du Toit.

But some commentators believed the the opposite should have happened.

Writing for the Roar website, rugby union impresario David Lord was scathing of the decision to red card Holloway.

"In effect, du Toit got off virtually scot-free as the one who illegally started the ruckus, and at worst Holloway should have been yellowed for retaliating,” he said

"But seeing his back was turned to du Toit at all times, Holloway should have been left alone in this play.”