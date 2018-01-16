Holly Butcher's final words hit home at all levels

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

HOLLY Butcher may have only lived 27 years, but the experience she gathered and passed on in her final note to the world has touched people in all walks of life.

Across the Indian Ocean South African cricketer AB de Villiers was similarly moved to tweet his admiration for her wisdom to his 5.49 million followers.

"This article inspired me so much! Worth a read," the South African middle order genius tweeted.

This article inspired me so much! Worth a read. https://t.co/7DIJt7Fs6g — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2018

Australian opening batsman David Warner agreed, becoming one of more than 1100 people who retweeted de Villiers' message.

And in New York Donald Trump's former communications director of 10 days or so, Anthony Scarramucci, was also moved by Holly's message to write, "worth reading, at least twice".

Worth reading . . . at least twice https://t.co/fc7PMF3Us7 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 10, 2018

Reading through hundreds of the tweets about Holly's letter, it's fascinating to see many tweets quoting thoughts from her letter.

Some, like Mazzy K, are touched that she died so young.

'I'm 27 now. I don't want to go. I love my life'

"Tell your loved ones you love them every time you get the chance and love them with everything you have."

Others, like Marion Guerriero, urged people to heed Holly's message to make the best of what you have:

"People should spend as much time as they can with friends and family and learn to live life for themselves rather than through a screen"

Or like Jerryza Santiago, who took up on her message to take courage if something is making you unhappy.

"If something is making you miserable, you do have the power to change it - in work or love or whatever it may be. Have the guts to change."

Holly's message has also crossed the language barrier with Veronica Palazzo translating her favourite Holly quote into Italian.