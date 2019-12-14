Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hollywood mega celeb spotted in Cairns

by Chris Calcino
14th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE of the world's biggest celebrities has reportedly landed at Cairns Airport with an entourage in tow.

Will Smith was spotted at the international terminal after disembarking from a private jet last night.

 

A worker at the airport told the Cairns Post the fresh prince and his retinue came through the terminal shortly before 7pm.

 

"I was serving customers so didn't get a good look," he said.

"I believe he flew in on a private jet."

It has been suggested the Hollywood star is staying at the Trinity Beach Palace - a luxury property marketed as "Australia's most exclusive beachfront estate".

Will Smith posted this picture of himself scuba diving at Lizard Island last year.
Will Smith posted this picture of himself scuba diving at Lizard Island last year.

Smith is no stranger to Far North Queensland.

He visited Lizard Island in January last year, sharing a photo of himself scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef with a spotted cod that was "a whole lot scarier in person".

The Los Angeles-based actor and rapper is yet to post any photos of his Antipodean visit to Instagram.

A look at the exclusive Trinity Beach Palace private resort, all yours for $3000 per night.
A look at the exclusive Trinity Beach Palace private resort, all yours for $3000 per night.

His last Australian holiday was a very different story.

He posted videos of himself feeding a crocodile and cradling a wombat at the Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park, took a selfie in front of the Sydney Opera House, and uploaded a bunch of other snaps of his journey.

More Stories

Show More
cairns celebrity will smith

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital on top for new care section New hospital will need plan money

        premium_icon Hospital on top for new care section New hospital will need...

        Health Abulatory care centre “tops out” at half-way stage, but member says planning money needed for full hospital redevelopment to proceed on time

        Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        premium_icon Tribute to the ‘cheeky’ Mayor of Wooli

        People and Places Evelyn Gane. the face and voice for her Wooli community that she retired to has...

        GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        premium_icon GRAFTON BRIDGE: Duo there from the start

        News ‘I could ring Bob Carr and say – have you got ten minutes next Tuesday?’

        DEX FILES: Philatelist hides dark bedroom secret

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Philatelist hides dark bedroom secret

        News Mummy doesn’t like his hobby so he reaches out to DEX for help