Hollywood stars trade bizarre item

SOME friends exchange bottles of wine or cookies. Others, apparently, opt for dinosaur skulls.

During an interview with a US radio show, Australian actor Russell Crowe recalled the time he purchased a dinosaur head from fellow Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I bought it for my kids," the actor, 55, said, adding, "there was a bunch of vodka involved" in the transaction, which took place at DiCaprio's home, the New York Post reports.

Hollywood star Leonardo Di Caprio. Picture: Supplied

Gladiator star Russell Crowe. Picture: WireImage

"I think he started the conversation like, 'I've got this one, but there's another one coming on the market that I really want, so I'm trying to sell that one,' and I said, I'll buy it'," Crowe said of his Body of Lies co-star.

Crowe said DiCaprio, 44, was "pretty cool" about the transaction, and told Crowe "just give me what I paid for it," which turned out to be "30 or 35 grand."

Russell Crowe loves his Rabbitohs and his dinosaurs, apparently. Picture: Supplied

Crowe later added the skull to his "Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce" auction with Soethby's Australia last year, which included the auction of Crowe's pricey personal pieces, marking the end of his marriage to Australian actress Danielle Spencer.

Russell Crowe and former wife Danielle Spencer at the Oscars in 2002. Picture: Getty

Their divorce was finalised in April 2018.

They have two children.

Russell Crowe in 1992. Picture: Supplied

The skull came from a Mosasaur, which Sotheby's described as "a giant, serpentine marine reptile, which was prevalent during the Late Cretaceous Period, approximately 65 million years ago. Mosasaurs were formidable hunters, with a double-hinged jaw and a flexible skull enabling them to eat their prey whole."

A mounted Mosasaur (Platecarpus Ictericus) skull, late Cretaceous Period, Niobrara Formation, Kansas. Picture: Supplied

The item sold for $65,000 at the auction.

