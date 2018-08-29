Holy CoW: Mobile radio network takes SES to new level

SES Manager of Strategic Deployment and Operational Technology Shane Newcombe using the new Cell on Wheels (CoW).

SES Manager of Strategic Deployment and Operational Technology Shane Newcombe using the new Cell on Wheels (CoW). Ebony Stansfield

THE first fully-mobile Government Radio Network (GRN) was unveiled in South Grafton on Tuesday, which will give emergency services workers in the Clarence Valley improved radio support.

The NSW Telco Authority and NSW SES joint project, known as a Cell on Wheels (CoW), enhances operational radio communications for frontline emergency services.

Critical Communications Enhancement Program (CCEP) lead Greg Penny said it would provide the SES with resilience in those times of networks being impacted during natural disasters.

"As much as we engineer the GRN to be a critical service, it can't engineer everything out. This will provide us an alternative communication when those things do occur,” he said.

NSW SES commissioner Mark Smethurst said the CoW supported frontline workers by providing communications where there was no coverage from existing infrastructure; where infrastructure was damaged during a critical incident; and during major incidents.

Clarence state MP Chris Gulaptis said the $487,000 project was jointly funded by NSW SES and the CCEP with the aim to increase radio coverage on the North Coast from less than 17 per cent to more than 85 per cent by June 2019.

The CoW is based on an Iveco 4WD platform that can go to locations inaccessible by regular 4x4s. Where road access is not possible, the equipment can be deployed by helicopter.