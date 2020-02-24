Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Patrick was fishing at Bribie Island on Sunday when a shark jumped out of the water to take a bit out of the shovelnosed ray.
David Patrick was fishing at Bribie Island on Sunday when a shark jumped out of the water to take a bit out of the shovelnosed ray.
Offbeat

Holy shark: Man’s shock as ripper catch bitten off

Ashley Carter
24th Feb 2020 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIBIE Island man got quite the shock when a "big ass shark" took a chunk of a catch he'd spent almost 20 minutes reeling in yesterday.

David Patrick was fishing in the Pumicestone Passage on Sunday morning when he thought he'd lined up a decent catch.

After almost 20 minutes of trying to reel in the shovelnose ray, Mr Patrick said he got a sudden "mad dash".

David Patrick gave the head back to the “fish gods” after reeling it in.
David Patrick gave the head back to the “fish gods” after reeling it in.

"Then all of a sudden, boom, the shark jumped out of the water," he said.

"It was very good to see."

The shark, which Mr Patrick said was about 2-3m long, took a huge chunk out of the ray, leaving only the head.

After snapping a few photos to remember the day, Mr Patrick said he threw the head back into the ocean for the "fish gods".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bribie island shark
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yamba bypass should be priority

        premium_icon Yamba bypass should be priority

        Letters to the Editor 'Delaying the bypass will only mean that one day it will cost significantly more'

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:59 AM
        Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        premium_icon Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        Opinion ‘It’s like the local hardware store asking to be allowed to expand into the local...

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
        Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        News A mystery illness that’s striking down native birds

        IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today