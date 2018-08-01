Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou pens cool new kids book

HOME and Away favourite Ada Nicodemeou says she only had to see the sporting passion of her son to come up with the idea for a children's book.



"I really wanted my first book to be about the love of my life, my son, and I wanted a nice gift for him to read as he loves reading so much,'' Nicodemou said.



"Coming up with an idea for a book was easy, as all Johnas talks about is soccer! I wanted to create a book that was inspirational to him and to other kids out there about dreaming big and finding ways to achieve your goals."



Johnas, the International Soccer Star, is one of a number of new interactive and educational children's books available from August 1 through children's reading app Kindergo.

Former House Rules star Lisa Doville is sharing Let's Build a Cubby, telling the story of a little girl's quest to build a cubby house just like the houses her Dad makes at work.



Kindergo's Mums We Admire series also features a new book by award-winning teacher, author and Playful Little Learners blogger, Amy Cox, titled Magic Heart which weaves a heart-warming tale of a young girl's first day at school.



Kindergo's founders, award-winning children's producers and mothers-in-arms, Nadine Bates and Kristen Souvlis, have each written their own stories too, where young readers can enjoy the silly hijinx of a quirky mother in Mummy

Why? or the wondrous tale of a lost balloon in Bye Bye Balloon.

Ada Nicodemou and son, Johnas





Nicodemou says Kindergo is a great app which encourages discoverable learning through reading in a fun way. "I'm thrilled to be part of it".



Doville also found no shortage of inspiration for her book.

"I am sure every parent would agree with me when I say that they could probably write a thesis about a day in the life of each of their children, as well as one about their own day raising their children.

"Let's Build a Cubby is based around one of my days as a mum to my eldest daughter, Arabella.



"Arabella started to grasp that her Dad was leaving for work every day and would ask (over and over!) where he was.

LIsa Dovile and girls Arabella and Ruby.





"I explained that he was going to work to build houses. We made a cubby house one day when it was raining and Arabella loved it. This is how the book came about.



"At bedtime she insists that we read her (up to 10) books before she will even consider shutting her eyes and naturally, this one is at the top of her list".

Kindergo might be a better way to make good use of an iPad for younger children.





Ada Nicodemou and Lisa Dovile's books have been personally narrated via the Kindergo app and, along with all Mums We Admire books, are also available as high quality printed books via the Kindergo website.



Kindergo empowers children aged 2 to 7 to read by themselves in a safe, discoverable and encouraging environment.



Parents can download Kindergo from the App Store for a free 30 day trial.

Visit http://www.kindergokids.com to purchase print copies of the new books.

Kindergo's new range of books promise a positive message for children.

KINDERGO OFFERS GUILT-FREE SCREEN TIME

Kindergo's interactive digital book library incorporates the DYAD reading method, a style of comprehension teaching that involves pairing a stronger, leading, reader (the Kindergo app) with a less confident reader (the participating child).



By shifting the focus of learning individual sounds of words (phonics) to the story being told, the reading experience becomes play-based and discoverable, and the reader becomes engaged in learning words through repetition.

Kindergo is suitable for all reading levels and has three reading modes: Read to Me where the book is read to the child by the app, in real time; Read Together allowing parents or teachers to read the story, and Tap and Hear, allowing the child to read independently, with assistance from the app by tapping on an unknown word to hear it.



Kindergo's creators say the in-situ tap and hear technology is a "world first and empowers the child to read by themselves in a fun and engaging way"



Books within the app are grouped into engaging thematic islands with a rich variety of textures, patterns, colours, and interactive elements which children explore with their own personalised avatar - "Go-go."



The 'very cute' digital reading buddy provides clues, encourages discovery and supports the child's reading journey.

Kindergo founders Kristen Souvlis and Nadine Bates.

THE KINDERGO STORY

Kindergo is the brainchild of Aussie mums Kristen Souvlis and Nadine Bates.

As Co-Founders of Kindergo's parent company, Like a Photon Creative, they have produced world class TV programs, including becoming the first Australian female producers to create two award-winning segments for Sesame Street USA's 45th and 47th season.

Kristen and Nadine created Kindergo after realising that there was a lack of positive role modelling in children's content.

As mums themselves, they says they are conscious about raising their children with compassion, kindness and empathy.

"The idea for Kindergo came when we were sitting in the foyer of a broadcaster waiting to pitch a show. We knew the chances of the broadcaster liking our idea were slim - because that's just the way it is - especially when you're young, and new, and female,'' Nadine explained.

"We also knew that was crazy. So, if we created our own children's content platform, we could bypass the traditional gatekeepers that stood in our way, right? Right. Now, we are able to create content that we believe in, without having to ask permission first."

In the past six months since its launch, Kindergo has achieved incredible success.

The dedicated Kindergo team has grown from six to twelve, it has been the #1 app in over 30 countries for children under 5, and Kindergo books have been read over 100,000 times.

Earlier this year, Kindergo was awarded the QLD Lord Mayor's Global Entrepreneur Grant, beating more than 90 applicants to be one of the 11 recipients.

The Global Entrepreneur Program is part of a commitment to ensure Brisbane remains globally competitive in emerging industries, by helping established business to scale, globalise and grow.

Kindergo will use the funds to travel to the US to reach new customers.

The company behind Kindergo - Like a Photon Creative Kindergo sits firmly under the banner of Like a Photon Creative (LAPC), a multi award-winning production company specialising in the development and production of outstanding children's content.

LAPC was established in 2012 by Kristen and Nadine, with their over 20 years of combined experience in children's television, publishing and digital entertainment, including such global hits as 'H20: Just Add Water' and 'Mako Mermaids' series which became the first ever Netflix Original live-action series for children.

Over the past five years, Like A Photon Creative has had numerous successful productions including producing content segments for Sesame Street USA.

LAPC has also created its own original animation series Balloon Barnyard for The Walt Disney Company. It was the second highest rated program on the local Disney channel, beating out 'Peppa Pig', 'Doc McStuffins' and 'PJ Masks'.

LAPC are gearing up for production on a slate of three international animated feature films for worldwide cinematic release.

Support from the local Queensland government has meant that LAPC have been able to create their own full-service animation studio in Brisbane.