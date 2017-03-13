Home Beautiful features Yamba's favourite Island

ON EXHIBITION: Island Collective owner and artist Fleur Yorston takes a minute to flick through her feature in Home Beautiful magazine.

WHEN an international magazine approached Island Collective owner Fleur Yorston with a request to feature her in their latest issue, she knew she was doing something right.

More than that; it has also inspired the Yamba-based artist, interior designer and businesswoman to get back to her creative roots.

Ms Yorston's relationship with Home Beautiful magazine began last year, when writer Bronwyn McNulty wrote a short piece on Island Collective as one of five businesses to visit in Yamba.

"The writer fell in love with my work and actually ended up buying a piece,” she said.

"She asked, 'can I pitch you to my magazine?' A week later she said I've put your name forward and they were interested.”

The result is featured in the March edition of Home Beautiful.

Ms Yorston said it felt really great to be recognised, especially in a publication which the kiwi's mum could grab off the shelves in New Zealand.

"It's always weird seeing yourself in print but the photographer was just real easy to work with,” she said.

"What I love about it is that it highlights the whole of the Clarence Valley. It might be about me and my work, but there are some interesting places and interesting things happening here so it's good for the whole region.”

The increased exposure has also helped boost the business and led to other opportunities, but the biggest impact may be yet to come.

"I suppose the biggest thing for me is that it's been almost four years now building up the business, and it kind of made me realise I do need to go and do my own work,” Ms Yorston said.

"Its just a reassurance that I need to get back to creating. Instead of doing ten things at once, I'm going to say, today, I'm just going to paint.”

As well as working on new pieces, the Wooloweyah resident revealed she was planning a solo exhibition for the near future.

"Every day is completely different and getting busier and busier,” she said.