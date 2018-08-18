Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Townsville Fire
News

Qld home damaged in fire

by KELSIE IORIO
18th Aug 2018 1:38 PM

A property in Munro St, Ayr has been significantly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the property about 11.30am Saturday after a triple-0 call reporting the front room of the house was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the house was well involved when fire crews arrived.

"They used multiple teams in breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire," the spokeswoman said.

"All persons were out of the house."

Fire crews were still dampening down hot spots and ventilating the property about 1pm.

The full extent of the damage to the house was unknown, but the spokeswoman said it was likely significant.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on the scene and had treated two people, but had not yet transported anyone to hospital.

The nature of their injuries or conditions were unknown.

VIDEO: BRYAN LYNCH/FACEBOOK

Related Items

ayr editors picks fire

Top Stories

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council News GRAFTON and Ulmarra are set to be pilots for Clarence Valley Council plans to cut red tape and open up street trading

    Friends for life at the Gallery

    premium_icon Friends for life at the Gallery

    News Three made life members at gallery celebration

    Blasphemy and big laughs at gallery's birthday

    Blasphemy and big laughs at gallery's birthday

    News Patron Ken Done holds court at gallery celebration

    Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    premium_icon Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    Rugby League GRAFTON aims to right the ship as they set sail for the grand final.

    Local Partners