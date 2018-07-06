Home-grown TV star backs #MackayWantsYouQantas

MACKAY holds a special place in the heart of Logie award-winning actress Katrina Milosevic.

Starring as Sue "Boomer" Jenkins in Foxtel prison drama Wentworth, Milosevic remembers when she would sit on her bed at home in Mackay reading Dolly magazines dreaming of one day becoming an actress.

So when she heard about the campaign led by Greater Whitsunday Alliance, Mackay Regional Council, RDA and CQUni to land the $20 million Qantas pilot academy, she was eager to get on board.

"Mackay would be the perfect place for concentrated learning. The vast spaces and I think it'd be the perfect place to have a training academy, it'd be awesome," Milosevic said.

"My god, it's a no brainer."

One Mackay resident who remembers Milosevic is former Mackay State High School guidance officer Kerry Royes.

"Mr Royes! Oh that makes me want to cry," she said when we told her who joined the dots about Mackay's celebrity connection after the weekend's Logie awards.

Mr Royes remembers Milosevic as "a lovely kid", and said he had been following her career over the years.

"I had seen her on Wentworth earlier, then she turned up on the Logies," he said. "I first saw her turn up in a show called The Games around the Sydney Olympic games, a comedy show she was in that... that's going back a long time.

"I just think it's great to have a young person from Mackay go on and make it into that level of a career that she's had... it's a tough industry."

Read the full chat with Katrina in Saturday's Daily Mercury, as well as more homegrown stars joining in the #MackayWantsYouQantas campaign.