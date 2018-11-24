HOME GROWN:Farm butcher follows in his Dad's meaty footsteps

JAMIE Hare had quite the unique childhood growing up.

Spending his younger years around Theodore and his high school days living in Gracemere, Jamie spent most of his school holidays and days off school going to work with his dad.

But his dad, Russell Hare, was the one with the unique job - he was a "solo slaughterman".

Solo slaughtermen were "highly skilled" butchers who carried out all the operations on a carcass for meat for human consumption.

"All the smaller abattoirs, they shot, they bled, they skinned, they quartered... they did the lot," Jamie said.

Russell was doing this in Theodore and saw a niche for a mobile butcher, so he built a trailer. The new business began in 1984.

Fast forward 30 years, Jamie has followed in his dad'sfootsteps.

JUICY WORK: Farm butcher Jamie Hare slaughtering a beast at Byfield. Allan Reinikka ROK211118afarmbut

THE BEGINNING

Growing up with his dad as one of four boys, Jamie learnt the trade.

But he hated it because it was "something he had to do ".

So he became a boilermaker by trade and did coal mining for 15 years.

A few years ago in early 2014, his father's health was declining and he decided to take over the business.

His association with being a farm butcher has done a 360, and he found he enjoyed it and wanted to get back into it.

"I don't know what happened but I love it."

"I wouldn't see myself doing anything else.

"I really enjoy what I do."

Jamie's job involves going out to farms, slaughtering the animal and butchering it for the owners.

He uses a reciprocating saw nowadays as technology and tools have advanced. Allan Reinikka ROK211118afarmbut

HIS PASSION

Part of his passion for the meaty job is the people and the places he gets to see.

"I love the country... my three brothers are surf dudes and I just love the country."

"The country life and meeting different people.

"It doesn't matter what country folk... they give you breakfast, smoko, lunch, dinner... there is no question... country hospitality is awesome."

Each day is different and no order is ever the same.

"It's never the same beast or never the same situation... Take for example two months ago we chased for an hour and a half to shoot it."

BLOOD AND GUTS: Hosing off the blood on the animal is part of the process. Allan Reinikka ROK211118afarmbut

JOB DESCRIPTION

There are few farm butchers left these days as they are quite rare, he said.

While you may hear of some people around doing backyard butchery, he is fully qualified.

It is quite a varied job description and wasn't easy.

"The de-hairing of pigs is quite hard, to get the water temperature right it just falls off."

"Sheep I have not long trained in a new way."

Jamie butchers all kinds of animals but mostly cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

He has even killed alpacas, deer, chooks and ducks.

He uses a crane to pick up the animals and a custom-made cradle to rest them on while cutting it. Allan Reinikka ROK211118afarmbut

EVOLUTION IN TIME

Since learning from his dad, Jamie has changed many of the processes

He now slaughters the animal and then leaves it in a cold room before coming back a week later and butchering it.

He does it this way because of hours and hours of research, learning a whole science behind the meat.

The main reason being the protein of the meat comes out during this time.

Changing the process to the week-long schedule, he has had to adapt his business.

He has five cold rooms and he is building two more as we speak.

His trailers are a "butcher's shop on wheels" with everything from benches, mincers, hanging rails, sausage makers and more.

It's a long way from when his dad started out with just one trailer.

Since the heydays of his dad's time, it has gone through many evolutions.

Jamie grew up using a prop to hold the carcass which could often fail and fall over, causing it to fall on the ground.

He has now built his own custom cradle. Back then, they used a block and tackle to pick up the carcass and now they use 12V electric winches. He has gone from using axes to reciprocating saws.

The finished product of Jamie's work, juicy high-quality steaks. Contributed

AVERAGE DAY

An average day for Jamie can vary, it depends where he is up to in his schedule.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin recently, Jamie had already killed the beasts ready to be butchered.

He woke up at 4am to drive to Bauhinia to cut up a 380kg beast then he washed it out and drove 60km north of Dingo and slaughtered another beast.

Jamie travels around Central Queensland and will take customers up to 300km from Rockhampton - even further if he can get group bookings.

He goes out to places like Taroom and Clermont once a year and does Baralaba, Moura, Dingo, Byfield and Woorabinda regularly.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

His business runs on word of mouth and farm butcher signs on trees along highways.

"I have always had a good following of clients..."

"I believe in working for your names and keeping customers happy."

He also has a lot of repeat customers as he is known for his good sausages.

When he goes out to do the butchering, he works with customers on what they would like to order.

The list varies from rolled roasts, thick or thin sausages, mince, steaks and more.

Jamie's favourite cut of beef has to be rump, he said.

It will taste even better if the beast has been grass fed as the flavour is top-notch.

Customers are drawn to use farm butchers because the animals are their own.

Instead of sending them to the meatworks, they can get good meat out of them themselves.

The quality of animals Jamie sees around CQ is not the quality you would see in any supermarkets or butcher's shops, he said.

"The quality beast I am seeing are going overseas because they are paying big bucks over there."

JAMIE HARE FARMBUTCHER:

On farm fully equipped mobile butcher

Pigs, sheep, goats, cattle

Servicing Rockhampton and CQ region

Phone 0429 675 744