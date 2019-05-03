Home help makes independent living possible

HOME HELP PRICELESS: Margaret Lee shows Rebecca Elks jewellery she created at a speciality table thanks to her home care package.

HOME HELP PRICELESS: Margaret Lee shows Rebecca Elks jewellery she created at a speciality table thanks to her home care package. The Whiddon Group

MARGARET Lee is no longer able to live entirely independently, but thanks to the help of one organisation, she gets to stay in her own home a while longer.

"I can't live on my own any more, so if it wasn't for Whiddon, I'd have to go into care and I'm glad I don't have to do that yet,” Ms Lee said.

"They come out once a week and do the cleaning I can't do, I can't even make my bed because if I lean over I lose my balance and fall.”

"They give me transport when I need it; I have trouble getting on and off buses.”

"The people are all so friendly, I feel as if they're friends coming to visit.”

Ms Lee is an avid jewellery maker, and was provided a speciality table to create her work by the Whiddon Group using the funds from her home care package.

Whiddon Group community care coordinator Rebecca Elks said the process to obtain a home care package could be lengthy, and difficult.

"We help to set them up, there is quite a long, confusing process to get that package, so we provide support for people going through that journey,” she said.

A free event later this month will educate the community on the process, and how to make it a little easier.

"It's a great opportunity to learn about home care and how Whiddon can help them along the way.”

Understanding Home Care event is on May 24 at 10.30am at the GDSC, to RSVP call 1300 738 388.