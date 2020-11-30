Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Crime

Home invaders shoot dead man in granny flat

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
30th Nov 2020 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been shot dead in Sydney's west with police scrambling to find his killers.

Police have established a crime scene at the granny flat on Rymill St, Tregear after the 30-year-old man was shot in his leg and shoulder.

Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the home but he could not be saved.

Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

 

Police establish a crime scene and search for evidence. Picture: Steve Tyson.
Police establish a crime scene and search for evidence. Picture: Steve Tyson.

 

Detectives outside the granny flat early today. Picture: Steve Tyson Time
Detectives outside the granny flat early today. Picture: Steve Tyson Time


Police were told two men had forced their way into the flat around 2.35am on Monday before attacking the man.

Detectives from Mt Druitt Police Area Command are investigating the incident alongside members of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Home invaders shoot dead man in granny flat

More Stories

crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID RESTRICTIONS: Your guide to the latest changes

        Premium Content COVID RESTRICTIONS: Your guide to the latest changes

        Health Northern NSW Health boss praises community, but says we still need to be vigilant, follow rules.

        Harwood sings praises as Carroll bags early Christmas gift

        Premium Content Harwood sings praises as Carroll bags early Christmas gift

        Sport Davis the destroyer for undefeated Lawrence before they were pushed to the limit by...

        HEAVY: Equipment dragged, stolen from bridge worksite

        Premium Content HEAVY: Equipment dragged, stolen from bridge worksite

        Crime See the incredible route police believe the equipment was taken on, as they warn...

        Hot weather forces Grafton races to head south

        Premium Content Hot weather forces Grafton races to head south

        Horses The final meeting for the Clarence River Jockey Club this year was relocated to...