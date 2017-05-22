24°
Home side register crushing victory in honour of Wallaby

Matthew Elkerton
| 22nd May 2017 5:00 AM

SAILING HOME: Queensland Reds and Australian Wallabies lock Kane Douglas with his first rugby coach Andrew Bennett at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground for the official opening of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field.
SAILING HOME: Queensland Reds and Australian Wallabies lock Kane Douglas with his first rugby coach Andrew Bennett at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground for the official opening of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field. Debrah Novak

RUGBY UNION: In what was a salute to one of the Yamba Buccaneers' favourite sons, the senior side romped to a 69-8 victory over Kyogle Cockies to celebrate the official naming of Kane Douglas Rugby Field.

It was a day that was about celebrating the coming together of the past, present and future of the Yamba Buccaneers rugby club.

It was a surreal moment for the towering Wallabies lock as he unveiled the Kane Douglas Rugby Field plaque that will adorn the junior rugby field next to Yamba Oval from now on.

Less than two decades ago he was the young player on that field who dreamed of an International rugby future, but now he had a chance to give back to those smiling kids.

 

"This is something special, I didn't think it would ever happen," Douglas said standing next to the plaque. "I wouldn't have even thought of it as a concept, so it is very special for me and my family and something I will treasure in the future.

"These fields are the ones I used to muck around on as a kid, I used to come down here to kick the footy and now to have a sign here and the field to be called the Kane Douglas Rugby Field it is a pretty surreal feeling.

"There is Douglas on the sign and it is good that I can come back here in the future and see my family's legacy set in stone."

While Douglas was proud to have his name on the sign, he said it was even more a reflection of the hard work and community spirit that his parents Chris and Trish Douglas showed for many years.

 

PUSHING ON PAST: Yamba Buccaneer Jimmy Senimaoli makes light work of the Kyogle Cockies defence in the home side&#39;s big win at Yamba Oval.
PUSHING ON PAST: Yamba Buccaneer Jimmy Senimaoli makes light work of the Kyogle Cockies defence in the home side's big win at Yamba Oval. Debrah Novak

Trish, who passed away in 2013 after a suffering a stroke mid-flight, was an integral member of the Clarence Valley community while Chris continues to support the sporting community long after his three sons have left the Valley.

"They are awesome people, I owe a lot to my parents," he said. "The way I was brought up shaped who I am today.

"They have been my biggest role models, hard- working, honest people and I suppose that is what rugby and the Yamba Buccaneers is as a whole.

"This shows somewhere there is a place for me and the family, it is good that this will reflect my parents as well."

For his father Chris, the naming of the field provided up and coming Yamba juniors with a new role model to aspire to.

The former footballer himself had tears in his eyes as he watched on filled with pride among a throng of supporters and fans as Douglas unveiled the field sign.

"All the boys, myself and the wife for that matter would all be absolutely tickled pink that this has happened," the elder Douglas said. "It is very surreal and I think it is a good thing, I really think this will be good for the juniors.

 

"I think he is a good role model and if he is there the young guys can take inspiration from him. (The Yamba juniors) can aim to walk the same path as him."

One team that took a lot of inspiration from the Wallabies representative was the Buccaneers senior side who barely missed a beat as they led a 60-point destruction of the Cockies.

The home side - cheered on by a spirited crowd at Yamba Oval - were clinical as they cut swathes through the middle of the Kyogle defensive line to notch their first win of the season.

Buccaneers will meet Iluka Cossacks in the first Clash of the Heads local derby next weekend at Ken Leeson Oval.

