Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Home-track hero aims high in Christmas Cup

ON TRACK: Grafton's Andrew Firth will be out for V8 Modified glory in the annual Christmas Cup.
ON TRACK: Grafton's Andrew Firth will be out for V8 Modified glory in the annual Christmas Cup. Matthew McInerney
by Dennis Newlyn

SPEEDWAY: THE V8 Dirt Modified annual Christmas Cup on December 30 at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway promises to be one of the most keenly contested events in years.

Race officials have so far received 17 nominations for the trophy race, which falls in the middle of a very busy racing period between Christmas and the new year.

It is also a hectic time for Wingless Sprintcar drivers who will head to Grafton for another round of the coveted Driver to America series.

One driver who comes into early favouritism for honours in the festive feature is local speedway racer Andrew Firth.

Firth is clearly the form driver who has posted some strong results in fixtures earlier in the Grafton season.

He is very much the home track specialist who knows what it takes to win on the testing Grafton bull ring.

"There will be some opposition there on the night, so nothing can be taken for granted," Firth said. "But I am quietly confident my car will perform well on the night and the earlier heats will certainly serve as a good opportunity to get the car suspension set correctly for the main event later in the night."

Promoter David Lander said Grafton is the kind of circuit that can test any driver and his track curator Tony Powell will put in plenty of hours getting the circuit in top condition for the Christmas Cup.

Powell will most definitely ensure drivers will be greeted with a fast race strip come the opening event on the program.

Another highlight of the big variety fixture will be a spectacular fireworks display in the countdown to the new year.

Lander is big on fireworks - especially at this time of the year - and wants to see out 2017 with an impressive pyrotechnics display.

It's all part of what will be one of the biggest meetings of the season at the local speedway venue.

Racing for Street Stocks, National Four Cylinder Sedans, Junior Sedans and AMCA Nationals Sedans also will be featured.

The importance of the occasion cannot be overlooked for Wingless Sprintcar competitors.

The battle in points for the air ticket to America becomes a key point of the season.

With a lot of racing still to be conducted, this busy time over the next eight weeks will go a long way to determining those drivers who have the best opportunities to win the series as the points standings will change considerably over the next eight weeks.

December 30 clearly represents "moving day" for the Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America tournament.

Topics:  christmas cup dan firth motorsport racing speedway

Grafton Daily Examiner
Farmers affected by hail can apply for low-interest loans

Farmers affected by hail can apply for low-interest loans

NORTHERN Rivers farmers are being urged to apply for assistance funding if their property was destroyed during the major hail storms in August and November.

Vandals "destroy" Grafton Infants School

TARGETED: Vandals caused widespread damage at Grafton Public School Infants Campus.

Windows broken and classrooms upended in "disgusting" attack

Man injured in bike riding accident

A man has been injured following a dirt bike riding accident

170 reasons why we need to stand against violence in 2018

At least 170 Australian women, men and children lost their lives to violence in 2017. A further 41 deaths are being investigated so the toll could be as high as 210 killings.

At least 170 Aussies died violently in 2017

Local Partners

DEX SPORT IN REVIEW: Emerging talent on show in June

From a towering AFL star earning his representative break to a two-year record coming to an end at the hands of a mighty Ghosts outfit.

Flying visit puts Jacob up against world's best

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford is spending a fortnight in the United Kingdom to play in a pair of prestigious tournaments.

Scottish Junior and British Junior Opens ahead for squash player.

Forecast a big blow to maxi hopes

Matt Allen with his new boat Ichi Ban, a contender for the overall win. Picture: AAP

Sydney to Hobart 2017: Weather forecast a big blow to maxi hopes