Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
Environment

Home with family inside destroyed in blaze

by KEAGAN ELDER
11th Dec 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE with two adults and two children inside has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called to the house on 14 Palm St, Forrest Beach about 3.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighting crews from Ingham and Forrest Beach attended.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire investigators will head to the scene later today.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were still on scene, dampening remaining hot spots.

She said no other properties were affected by the blaze.

The family were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but did not require further hospital treatment.

burned to death fire fire fighters housefire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Wednesday, December 11

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Whiddon Maclean resident Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday

        Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        premium_icon Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        Environment CVCIA Landcare Facebook post of cane toad egg strands shared more than 8000...

        Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        premium_icon Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        News A defence barrister in a Supreme Court murder trial has outlined an alternative...