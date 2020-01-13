Menu
Photos show some of the damage in the Yamba Playgroup cubby house.
News

HOME WRECKERS: Yamba cubbyhouse vandalised

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
A CUBBYHOUSE built with donations has been vandalised – for the second time.

Yamba Playgroup’s cubbyhouse, built with Clubgrants funding from Bowlo and Recreation Yamba has been vandalised after it was broken into recently.

A member discovered the damage behind the Wooli St Community Hall when bringing in some new items while the group was on a school holiday break.

It was a bitter blow for members who have been donating money out of their own pockets and will look to fundraise to keep going.

A Facebook post by one of the committee members, Hannah Stowers, showed the extent of the damage which included damaged locks and other equipment.

“It saddens me to report that someone yet again has vandalised Yamba Playgroup’s cubby house,” she wrote.

“I just wanted to point out Yamba Playgroup is non for profit ran by volunteers, we simply do not have the funds to contiously fix the damages people continue to cause.

“Unfortunately for the kids, if this continues to happen or found dangerous by council then we have to demolish it.”

The post generated a huge amount of support with several people getting in touch with the group with offers to help fix the damage and some donating money.

“Thank you to Little Fish Swim School Yamba & Maclean for pledging a cash donation to help fix damages,” Ms Stowers wrote.

“Massive shout out to Steve Haynes for offering his time to fix the broken locks.

“It really shows the amazing community we have here in Yamba.”

