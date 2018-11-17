Homegrown star looks to community support at Yamba

TRIATHLON: Yamba triathlete Lindsey Wall is hoping there will plenty of familiar faces to motivate him as he takes on the course at home tomorrow.

Wall, who is still on the comeback trail from a niggling Achilles tendon injury, will join a relatively stacked Opens field for the return of the Yamba Triathlon Festival.

The main event will only be competed at a sprint distance - 750m swim, 20km ride and 5km run - which Wall said was both a blessing and a curse.

"It will be a bit of a shock to the system with the short intense competition but I will be ready for it,” he said.

"To be honest the longer, the better for me. As I am getting older I am losing a bit of that youthful pace I once had, but my stamina and ability to outlast the competition has only improved.

"Usually 5km is barely a warm-up run for me, but with the injury at the moment it is probably about all I could get through, so I'm probably lucky this is only a sprint.”

Wall shocked the triathlon world when he made a return earlier this season with a top 10 finish at the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast, but has struggled to get back to the starting line ever since.

"It has been frustrating trying to deal with this injury, but I just have to keep taking it one event at a time,” he said.

There is a little bit extra motivation on the line in his home event though, with a chance to go up against his brother Brendan and dad Dave.

"I think dad accidentally clicked on the opens link when he registered but he is sticking it out,” Wall said. "There has definitely been a bit of friendly teasing going back and forth this week leading up to the event but it's all in good spirit.”

Wall said he looks forward to the Yamba Triathlon the most as it gives him a chance to introduce friends to the sport he loves the most.

"I can go into this event super relaxed and just enjoy it, there is no extra pressure like some of the bigger events on the triathlon calendar,” he said. "It is just great to have a triathlon event in our region. All of the people who have heard about my success over the years can actually come down and get a chance to watch the sport.

"I just like to be able to show off the sport I love.”