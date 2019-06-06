Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A homeless man has been glassed while sleeping rough on the Gold Coast. Picture: Dylan Robinson
A homeless man has been glassed while sleeping rough on the Gold Coast. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Crime

Homeless man seriously injured in glassing

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information after a homeless man was glassed in the face while sleeping rough on the Gold Coast last night.

The 59-year-old man was believed to have been sleeping on the ground on Griffith St at Coolangatta in the early hours of this morning when he was assaulted with a broken glass bottle.

He was then taken to hospital with a possible fractured eye socket, broken nose and broken collar bone.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage are urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
attack crime glassing gold coast homeless man

Top Stories

    'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    premium_icon 'People know what happened to Lee Ellen'

    News The Clarence community hold the key to solving the murder of Brooms Head teen with a $1 million incentive offered.

    Harwood community out to buy RMS land

    premium_icon Harwood community out to buy RMS land

    News Residents after land around bridge, letters penned to RMS, CVC

    'Tremendous' interest for Grafton site, but....

    premium_icon 'Tremendous' interest for Grafton site, but....

    Business No chance for lawyers to read 884 contract meant no vendor bid

    Plan aims to map out better future

    premium_icon Plan aims to map out better future

    Opinion Community organisation working hard to close the gap