Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 2:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP

She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

court courtney herron henry hammond murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        premium_icon Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        News In sentencing John Edwards for the murder of Sharon Edwards, Justice Robert Hulme spoke of the need to ‘punish, denounce and deter’ domestic violence.

        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        News With a four-day total fire ban in effect, here’s what you can and can’t do during...

        'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        premium_icon 'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        News Tiny House delivered after ‘rollercoaster’ month

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        VOTE NOW for your favourite Cover Image

        Offbeat We're looking back over this year's Cover Image Competition winners