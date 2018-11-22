Menu
A homeless man has fronted court charged with his 9-month-old baby daughter's murder.
Crime

Father fronts court charged with baby’s murder

by Greg Stolz
22nd Nov 2018 10:43 AM
A HOMELESS man accused of throwing his baby daughter into the Tweed River has faced court charged with murder and a string of unrelated driving offences.

The body of the nine-month-old girl was found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach on Monday.

Police allege she was murdered at Jack Evans Boat Harbour at the mouth of the Tweed River - where the homeless man, his partner and two young children had been living on and off - last weekend and her tiny body swept 30km north.

The 48-year-old appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court today via video link.

Magistrate Jeff Linden imposed a non-publication order on the names of all parties and witnesses involved in the case.

Mr Linden ordered the police brief be delivered by February 21 next year and adjourned the case for mention until February 25.

Fresh charges including high range drink-driving, unlicensed driving and driving with two unrestrained children were also levelled against the man.

