Homelessness risen in Clarence Valley

HOMELESSNESS has risen in the Clarence Valley by 16 per cent in the last five years, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Satistics.

The 2016 census data reveals there were 230 homeless people in the Clarence Valley Local Government Area, up 32 people from the 2011 figure of 198.

Across Australia in 2016 there were 116,427 people who were homeless on census night, up from 102,439 in 2011.

The Clarence Valley's homelessness increase was below the NSW increase, where homelessness rate rose by 27 per cent across the state.