Hometown show to celebrate milestone

EAST Coast funk kings The Ninth Chapter are currently on the road celebrating their 10-year anniversary tour, their much anticipated return to their old stomping ground in Grafton being hosted by Roches Family Hotel on Friday night.

At a time where instant success and a quick turnover seems the order of the day, The Ninth Chapter has bucked this trend with a philosophy based on equal parts, friendship, family, fun and musicality. The result has been a decade-long journey that they wouldn't change for the world.

"It's crazy to think back on the past 10 years and some of the situations we have found ourselves in," the band's percussionist/singer Glen McClymont said. "We often look at each other during a great gig and think we are living the dream".

Live at NightQuarter

That dream began the way many bands' do witha few mates banging on instruments and writing music with the hope of it taking it to the people but no real plan about how to do it.

"We have definitely made our decisions on the run, usually out of gut feel rather than any type of business acumen, that have somehow led to our longevity and success," he added.

The longevity of the band is even impressive given its rather ambitious line-up of seven players, quite a feat when it comes to keeping a musical outfit of this scale intact for such an impressive timeline.

McClymont said The Ninth Chapter did a lot of shows in the early years and were offered some great opportunities but had to pass on them because it wasn't right for the entire band.

"Over time we found a fantastic balance that is important. Being a seven-piece band spread from Kiama to Redcliffe in QLD, with all the families and work commitments, we would have folded years ago unless we were all on the same page".

The Ninth Chapter Maddison Chanel Whitford

As with much of The Ninth Chapter's approach to their business, their musical evolution has been an unorthodox one with their willingness to put themselves in uncomfortable situations early, paying dividends.

"From the start we were a majority originals band. We didn't really have a choice because we didn't have time to learn many covers so we would just jam live," singer/guitarist Jaz Munro said.

"People responded really well to those jammed out originals so we kept doing them. We literally did some four hour gigs with only 10 songs."

Munro said a 'song' at the time basically constituted a predetermined start and a finish.

"Everything in-between, the lyrics and the length of the song was anyone's guess. I swear I saw Zac (Page) do a 20-minute drum solo one night. We would often finish the gig with blood on our hands but completely stoked at the night we had had."

He said the important thing the band learned from its early days was that regardless of what was going on if it looked like they were having fun then the punters always had fun.

"If we provided a danceable rhythm for people to latch on to, the crowd always had a good time. To this day those lessons still underpin our whole live performance".

The homegrown inspiration for their early songwriting was also something that helped the band remain solid throughout the years.

With five members of the band originally from Grafton you could be forgiven for thinking you recognise some of the themes and subjects in The Ninth Chapter repertoire, and you'd be right.

"Lots of our songs have local themes, especially the tracks we wrote in the early days," said Glen.

"I guess when you're making something up on the spot, like we did a lot of back in the day, you can only say what you know and what we all know pretty well is the Clarence Valley".

We've asked Glen from The Ninth Chapter some questions about the last 10 years:

Most random name the band has been called: The Night Tractors

Worst song name: Song 7, because it was the 7th song we wrote and that's how it was written on the setlist the first time it was played. Notable mentions are also On a Friday (played for the first time on a Friday), On a Saturday (written about a Saturday), Reg's Number (because it was a reggae song that we never named as in 'reggae number') and of course Macca's Song (sung by Macca). You get the gist of it.

Best Gig: There has been some belters but doing a New Years Eve countdown performance at Woodford Folk Festival will take some beating. Our last show in the Memorial Hall at Bellingen Winter Fest is right up their too.

Worst Gig: Hmm, as a three piece almost 10 years ago at a never to be repeated North Coast venue. We played to 3 drunk guys who hated music. I don't even know where to start with explaining that gig and what happened. It still hurts bringing it back up. From memory I think I quit the band that night.

Best thing about being in a band: Having an extended family of band members and punters and having the space and time to be creative. We have lost a couple of our biggest fans over the course of the last 10 years and knowing that we were able to bring them (and others) happy times, especially when they were unwell, is basically as good as it gets as a performer.

Worst habit in the band: So many bad habits to choose from! If any band member tries to dance. Let's go with that. Generally horrific and worthy of a call to emergency services.

Most memorable road trip: Playing some shows at Mount Hotham in the snow and on the last night the whole band came down with the worst virus ever. We scraped through the last show and on the flight home we all dropped one by one. Some of us ended up in hospital while the majority ended up taking at least a week off work.

Who have you met backstage: We don't tend to pay too much attention to what is going on back there but a notable exception would have to be John Cleary at Caloundra Music Festival. Also, Ben Ottewell from Gomez was a recent highlight.

Influences: Byron Bay post gig pies, hot summers, whisky and Dillon's moustache.

Catch The Ninth Chapter Friday night Roches Family Hotel supported by Kealy Day from 8.30pm.