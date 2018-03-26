Homework centre is supporting our kids

HARD AT WORK: Greg Griffen, Kyden Kennedy and Tyrelle Waters busy with their homework at the Hillcrest Community Hall.

HARD AT WORK: Greg Griffen, Kyden Kennedy and Tyrelle Waters busy with their homework at the Hillcrest Community Hall. Jarrard Potter

THE clock hits 4pm on Monday afternoon, and it's not long before the Nungera Co-operative Hillcrest Community Hall is full of kids of all ages, ready and excited to get stuck into their homework.

It's only the second week the homework centre has been up and running, and volunteer and mum Dee-Anne Kapeen said everyone was thrilled to help provide a safe and nurturing environment for indigenous kids to do their school work.

"It's really important for kids to do their homework, and we wanted to have a nurturing environment here for them to come to and be safe and be able to express themselves,” she said.

"We've been going for two weeks now and the reception has been really good. I think we had at least 10, and probably close to 15, last week.

"The first week was a little slow but I think because the kids wondered what was going on there, it kind of brought them in.

"At home a lot of the kids don't do homework, it doesn't get out of their bag.

"Sometimes my boys don't want to do their homework but in an environment like this where everyone is doing it, it's more fun. They can work together when they're in the same class, they work together.”

While it's early days for the homework centre, Dee-Anne said the group was looking to expand into the future, with help from the community.

"We want it to become bigger, and the ultimate goal is for every child to be able to learn and just to get the basics of everyday life,” she said.

"Some kids don't get that love or nurture or a safe place so if we can help provide one that's fantastic.

"It all depends on funding though, so hopefully there is help out there and we can run the centre for as long as we can and then it might eventuate into a bigger building or a new building down the road and have a youth set-up somewhere, a community for the kids.”

With the homework centre still finding its feet, Dee-Anne said the support from the community has surprised them after a call for help on Facebook.

"It's amazing the kindness that is out there, and if you get kids involved a lot of people will jump on board,” she said.

Anyone wanting to help the homework centre with donations to help the kids with their homework can contact Nungera Co-operative on 6645 3468.