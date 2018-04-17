Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a suspected shooting in Ringwood. Picture: David Crosling
Police at the scene of a suspected shooting in Ringwood. Picture: David Crosling
News

Man found shot dead in driveway

by AAP and staff writers
17th Apr 2018 6:44 AM

A MAN has been found shot dead in a Ringwood driveway early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Barkly Street, Ringwood, at about 1am today after reports a man had been shot.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30-40s, was found dead in a driveway.

The home is less than 1km from busy Ringwood train station.

Homicide detectives have blocked off a large stretch of Barkly St as they probe the shooting.

Police are doorknocking neighbours as they seek clues to the shooting.

Some have reported hearing a gunshot during the night.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Related Items

Show More
death melbourne police

Top Stories

    LOOK: Plans for Yamba cinema upgrade

    LOOK: Plans for Yamba cinema upgrade

    Art & Theatre Plans to refurbish and install second cinema go before council

    LIST: 6 things coming up at April council meeting

    LIST: 6 things coming up at April council meeting

    Council News Airport, GM review and funding up for consideration

    Help the Conservatorium to earn and learn

    Help the Conservatorium to earn and learn

    Community How your empty bottles could help make sweet music

    Demetri in a good lion of business

    Demetri in a good lion of business

    News Demetri a head trainer for Animals of Montana is back in Australia

    Local Partners