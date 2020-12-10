HONEST AND HUMBLE: Learn more about our hidden treasures

THEY often go about their volunteer work with no fuss, and ask for no favour in return.

They are our hidden treasures, and this year seven women from the Clarence Valley have been recognised in this year’s honour roll for their tireless volunteering efforts in their local community.

Hidden Treasures is an annual initiative of the NSW Government’s Rural Women’s Network which recognises the outstanding efforts of women volunteers and promotes the valuable role of volunteering to the community.

“Volunteering helps form the fabric of communities particularly in small rural towns where resources can be limited,” Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.



“Hidden Treasures is an opportunity to pay tribute to country women who don’t seek recognition, but who richly deserve it for the tireless contribution they make to a wide range of social and community organisations and initiatives.”

This year’s Hidden Treasures are Helen Brown and Aninke Lippert of Yamba, Patricia Crowe of Grafton, Sloane Donnelly of Baryulgil, Georgia Foster-Eyles of Nymboida, Lynn Griffith of Copmanhurst and Megen Hibbins of Newton Boyd.

Mr Gulaptis said the government was spending record funding on physical infrastructure like the Pacific Highway but he was just as passionate about what he called social infrastructure.

“It is women like this group of nine volunteering day in, day out who enhance our social infrastructure and we are all very grateful for their efforts,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis formally recognised the Hidden Treasures at an event in Grafton this week where they were presented with a certificate from the NSW Government in recognition of their inclusion in this year’s Honour Roll.

Read on to find out a little bit more about each of the women honoured:

Helen Brown

Helen Brown

Helen Brown was born in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, and when she was just six years old, she and her five siblings were separated from their parents and ‘farmed out’ across NSW. When Helen she was in her 20s she managed to track down her siblings with the help of the Aboriginal Legal Service. As a member of the stolen generation she has experienced great injustice in her life which underwrites the infinite compassion she has. Helen overcame adversity to graduate university and become the matriarch of four generations of strong, educated women. She has an impressive history of work including her current positions as Director on the board of the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) Ltd – North Coast Region, and Committee Member on the board for Wirringa Baiya Aboriginal Women’s Legal Centre. Helen also finds time to volunteer for the Justice Advocacy Service and attends the Police Aboriginal Consultative Committee, Aboriginal community Consultative Committee with Acmena Youth Justice Centre, and Clarence Valley Community Drug Action Team. In addition to her formal roles, Helen can often be found transporting people to appointments, advocating for community members and spending hours helping with resumes and job applications. One of Helen’s most significant achievements was in her capacity as the Aboriginal community Development Officer for Randwick City Council where she coordinated a Diploma of Business Governance course. The participants of that course have created a lasting legacy by going on to achieve amazing things in the governance of Aboriginal organisations all over NSW.

Patricia Crowe

50+ year SES worker Patricia Crowe is on the phones at Clarence Nambucca Regional SES headquarters.

Patricia Crowe joined the NSW SES in 1964 and is the current Unit Commander of the Grafton Capability Support Unit. Patricia’s continuous service as an emergency service leader has seen her reach 56 years of active service, supporting rural communities across NSW in times of need — saving lives and protecting communities. Early in Patricia’s career she developed her skills working in analysing and collating flood intelligence and developing communications capabilities in Grafton — one of NSW’s highest flood risk environments. Over the years, Patricia has held many positions with SES and participated in several major flood and storm operations. Her current role as the Commander of the Capability Unit sees her managing a skilled volunteer team who support NSW SES operations across the North Zone — from Tweed Heads to Gosford — in operations support, flood intelligence and public information. Patricia has been involved in more than 30 major flood operation events in the Clarence-Nambucca region as well as numerous others across NSW. In recognition of her service and contribution Patricia has received Life Membership to the NSW SES, 55 Year Long Service Award, Clasp 3 of the National Emergency Services Medal, an SES State Medal for the Hunter Storms, and an SES Unit Citation. Patricia is a true hidden treasure who has provided exemplary service to rural communities across NSW for an extraordinary period of time — a contribution that is well worth honouring.

Sloane Donnelly

Sloane Donnelly is a Bundjalung woman who was born in Sydney and grew up in Baryulgil in the Clarence Valley. She attended Primary School in Baryulgil and High School in Grafton. Sloane moved to Sydney, then came home and worked for Telstra in Grafton, the Baryulgil Primary School and water/sewage in the Baryulgil and Malabugilmah communities. Sloane currently works at the New School of Arts — The Hub, and for Baryulgil Square Local Aboriginal Land Council. Sloan has volunteered approximately 20 hours a week over the past few years for the Baryulgil community, especially the Elders. Her biggest achievement is the community centre, The Hub. A committee came together and worked long and hard to put forward a proposal, then rebuild an old abandoned building which was repaired, and a shed and fencing were added. The Hub houses the New School of Arts (NSOA) three days a week, as well as funerals and wakes, and is a meeting place for the community. During the recent fires, the community was evacuated to Baryulgil Primary School. The fire came to Sloane’s back steps and the community had no water and no power. Sloane was the only one who knew how the water needed to be refilled into the tanks. She was very involved during, and after the fires, keeping the community informed and organising and distributing emergency food hampers to the Elders and other community members.

Aninke Lippert

HEALTHY SMILES: Dr Aninke Lippert with some local children in Papua New Guinea.

Aninke Lippert was born in South Africa and immigrated to Australia in 2009. She is a dentist with a burning passion for kids and oral health education. In 2018 she started an oral health education outreach to schools in the area, aiming to improve oral health in the area. She’s also written a kids’ dental book, demystifying dental visits. This was taken up by Community Oral Health, NZ, and she got to present it earlier this year in Waikato. The book, ‘The African adventures of Dr. Rodney the tooth mouse’, has been animated and is freely available on YouTube. With the COVID-19 pandemic she once again wrote a kids’ book to help kids deal with this unique experience and it has been well received. Aninke is constantly trying to improve oral health in our community; at this stage trying to organise theatre admissions rights for dentists to work in our public hospital, so that paediatric patients don’t have to travel all the way to the city to get the help they need. She is a remarkable person and a role model for our community.

Lynn Griffith

Lynn Griffith is the epitome of kindness, care and strength. Raised in a family of nine at Kenthurst, life was not always easy. Learning to work hard from an early age and to care for others, Lynn has embraced this in her life journey. Promoting mental health recovery by facilitating a support group for five years, Lynn provided personal support to people suffering from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. As Country Women’s Association (CWA) Kurrajong branch member across 10 years, holding three executive committee positions, Lynn was also actively involved in the re-fit of facilities including kitchen, toilets and flooring, committing time, energy and hard work to save money. Raising funds for CWA, Lynn also coordinated more than 10-years of monthly stalls and prepared and sold countless cakes, puddings, jams, pickles, chutneys and relishes — a testament to her kindness and community spirit. Lynn’s expertise in design and building gardens was a talent used in developing plans for a sensory garden at Copmanhurst with a plan for visually impaired and wheelchair bound and disabled persons to have access to touching and smelling the plants with the gardens winning several awards. During these times, Lynn had personally cared consecutively for four terminally ill family members and provided support to others, yet despite these hardships, she continued to be an inspiring and active member of the community. Moving to Copmanhurst, Lynn joined the CWA Grafton branch for five years, holding two positions, and is involved in Grafton Legacy Laurel Club, Sensory Garden Group and Copmanhurst Bush Fire Brigade.

Georgia Foster-Eyles

Georgia Foster Eyles with daughter Maisy at Nymboida's tool library she and other volunteers have helped establish.

Georgia Foster-Eyles was born in Grafton and grew up in the Pillar Valley. She went on to Tucabia Primary School and South Grafton High School. After school, Georgia formed her own business for 13 years as a performer and teacher of hula hoop and fire twirling. Georgia has been volunteering, since the fires, for the Nymboida community. She has been supporting the community to rebuild after the fires and has been helping the community to feel supported and connected so they will want to stay in the area. Georgia has implemented a Tool Library at the Nymboida Canoe Centre and is currently working on a project to build a Mend & Lend workshop space for metalwork, woodwork and creative arts. Georgia’s main achievement is being an information service for the community and sharing groups/services that want to assist the community in the bushfire recovery

Megen Hibbins



Megen Hibbins grew up in Newcastle and moved to the Newton Boyd area onto a 1.5 acre block before marrying her husband Stuart and raising four children, home schooling, and supporting Stuart in his beekeeping business. Megen’s passion was to produce amazing organic foods at regular prices to support the health and wellbeing of Australians. She has been growing organic veggies, put in a stone fruit orchard (which burned down in the fires) and makes and sells her jams and sauces at the little honesty stand she made on the side of the road. She now stocks her products in shops, and attends markets. She continues to home school her children as the business grows. Megen tries to support anyone in the community, encouraging them to produce and sell their products through her stall, and making sure that they get the full price of their product (she takes no commission).