Golf at Orara Park Golf Course in Coutts Crossing.
Golf

HONESTY BOX BANDITS: Coutts golf course hit by thieves

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COUTTS Crossing’s Orara Park Golf Course has been forced to suspend its honesty box payment system after multiple incidents including theft took place over recent weeks.

Posted on the Clarence Valley Council-owned course clubhouse, a sign stated the honesty box was temporarily closed leaving CVC without a flow of income from non-members.

The honesty box at Orara Park Golf Course in Coutts Crossing has been hit by thieves once again, forcing the club to take action. Photos taken on August 13, 2020.
“Due to multiple incidents of break and enter, theft and vandalism, all of which are impacting Council’s ability to operate Coutts Crossing Golf Course, the honesty box is temporarily closed,” the sign read.

A heartbreaking message was written by members on the adjacent blackboard.

The honesty box at Orara Park Golf Course in Coutts Crossing has been hit by thieves once again, forcing the club to take action. Photos taken on August 13, 2020.
“Note to the thieves. Stop it please!!! Karma is coming,” the message read.

This isn’t the first time the community course has been hit by vandals and thieves, after several attempts to steal cash stored on site and during another incident, hoons tore up the fairways with their cars late last year.

The Coutts Crossing course has had an increase in numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, its flat landscape appealing to older generations and casual golfers.

A raft of cars parked at Orara Park Golf Course in Coutts Crossing on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
But the actions of those few could affect the pleasure of others as the saga draws on.

Council are considering ways to reduce the risk of theft at sites such as Orara Park Golf Course, where honesty has been the system in place for years.

If you have any information regarding this crime you can report his anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coutts crossing honesty boxes orara park golf course thefts vandalism
