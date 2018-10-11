‘Get over it’: The Bach resurfaces

Nick Cummins has stayed silent apart from an interview on The Sunday Project

NICK Cummins has finally returned to Australia after more than a week of laying low in Papua New Guinea amid backlash over his Bachelor finale.

The Honey Badger, 31, flew out of the country 10 days ago, just before the jaw-dropping episode aired during which he dumped both finalists and stayed single - sparking an uproar.

Not since Blake Garvey dumped Sam Frost after the season two finale and shacked up with second runner-up Louise Pillidge has a Bachelor angered so many fans of the show.

Cummins, 31, was escorted by security through Brisbane Airport on Wednesday as he returned home after completing the Kokoda Trail and then spending a few days holidaying in Port Moresby.

The former Wallaby looked casual and relaxed as he walked through the terminal, dressed in a black singlet, shorts, hiking boots, and akubra hat and carrying several large backpacks.

Cummins, 31, refused to be drawn into giving a proper answer as he was grilled by a waiting photographer.

"I think you owe the (Bachelor) girls an explanation, don't you?" the photographer asked him.

"It was six months ago mate … I think we're all over it … I think you need to (get over it)," Cummins replied.

It comes after his holiday was interrupted by A Current Affair reporter Reid Butler, who gave him the full "dodgy tradie" treatment by tracking him down at his Port Moresby hotel and grilling him about his decision to dump both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

The Honey Badger was accosted by Butler while leaving the pool area, and after being followed inside, pleaded for some space.

"Just don't hassle me, I'm trying to have a bloody - trying to chill out, (I'm) copping enough crap from people like you mate so I just want to relax," Cummins told the reporter.

Earlier this week, a prerecorded interview was aired on The Project in which the controversial Bachelor did his best to justify his decision to interviewer Lisa Wilkinson.

When grilled by Wilkinson as to why he had gone on the show, a flustered Cummins said it was all down to his "timeline".

"So timelines you can have, you can think you know what you want, and then someone comes into your life and your view of what you thought you wanted gets absolutely blown out the window," Cummins said.

"Why would I go in and start something that has a high potential of three months down the track breaking her heart, you know? I'd rather make a very hard decision then at that point to save a big scar on the heart later."