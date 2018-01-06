HONEYBROKEN: Injury cruels return to Premier League

SPOT OF BOTHER: Brandon "Bear” Honeybrook has been dealt a tough blow with injury forcing the all-rounder off the wicket.

CRICKET: Harwood enforcer Brandon "Bear” Honeybrook has been dealt a tough blow on the eve of the Premier League season returning to the Clarence River Cricket Association fields next week.

Bear has been ruled out of action indefinitely after a recent MRI scan revealed the all-rounder has two slipped discs and two protruding discs in his spine.

What has been a long-term injury, Bear said he felt his back get progressively worse this season, especially after his side's second round clash against Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

"I have definitely had problems for a few years but I have never really had it looked at before,” he said.

"I started getting some real pain after coming off the ground this season so I decided to start dealing with it this season.”

While the doctor has not ruled him out from playing this season, he told the fast bowler that he will need to be careful if he is to return to the crease.

Clarence Valley cricketing legend Mick Morris has already offered one-on-one help to assist Honeybrook in changing his action to take less of a toll on his back.

"The doctor said if I want to prolong my cricket at all I would just need to be very careful when I get back out there,” he said.

Honeybrook impressed many last season for Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade side Wanderers, scooping the pool at the association's annual awards night, before making the switch to Harwood this year.

Since the move he has gone from strength-to-strength hitting 139 runs so far this season at an average of 34.75.

While disappointed about the prospect of not playing cricket again this season, Bear was more annoyed about not being able to help out his Harwood teammates.

"Cricket itself is just a game to me,” he said.

"My big thing is I don't like letting people down and I feel like I am letting my team down right now.

"They are probably the best bunch of blokes I have ever played cricket with ... they have all been there for me 100 per cent.”

Bear said he would push as hard as he could to make it back in time for finals cricket in March.

"It is what it is, there is not much I can do about it,” he said. "I just need to deal with it.”