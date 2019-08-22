Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway. Picture:
Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway. Picture:
Politics

Hong Kong protest hits Great Ocean Road

by Harrison Tippet
22nd Aug 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Hong Kong protests have made their way to the Great Ocean Road, with graffiti sprayed on the destination's iconic archway.

A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protest phrase was spray painted in black Chinese lettering on the famous archway this week.

The phrase is translated to 'Hong Kong people, add oil!'

 

Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway. Picture: Ian Walding
Hong Kong protest graffiti on the Great Ocean Rd archway. Picture: Ian Walding

The "add oil!" part of the phrase refers to a Hong Kong English expression used as encouragement and support, which has become a rallying cry for the anti-extradition bill protesters.

Police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have clashed for more than three months, with the protests making their way to Melbourne in recent weeks.

More Stories

000 calls great ocean road hong kong protests hong kong protests australia

Top Stories

    'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    premium_icon 'What are you doing at my girlfriend's house?'

    Crime WHEN a Grafton man found out his girlfriend was spending time with someone else, the 20-year-old turned up at her house wielding a machete

    Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

    Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

    Art & Theatre First gig sells out in a day

    Farmers under siege: Push to stamp out rural crime

    premium_icon Farmers under siege: Push to stamp out rural crime

    Crime There's a plan in place to stop rural crime

    WHERE'S THE RAIN? Shocking low falls for months

    premium_icon WHERE'S THE RAIN? Shocking low falls for months

    Weather Can you remember the last decent falls?