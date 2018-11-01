Menu
The latest tourism ad for Hong Kong has been accused of depicting an abusive relationship.
Travel

‘Creepy, abusive’ tourism ad slammed

by Michelle Gant
1st Nov 2018 6:24 AM

A new tourism ad for Hong Kong featuring a young couple on an adventure of sorts has backfired, with viewers calling the romantic portrayal abusive.

The video titled "Treasures of the Heart" was directed by Chan Chi-fat and shared to Hong Kong's official Twitter account earlier this month, Fox News reported.

 

The ad features a young couple in Hong Kong.
In it, a young woman is seen frantically searching for her passport a few hours before her scheduled flight.

She discovers a note left by her boyfriend saying that he took it because he doesn't want her to leave.

He then sends her on a scavenger hunt around the city to locate the missing document.

"Girl meets boy. Girl leaves boy. Boy hides girl's passport: A #ShamShuiPo love story," the accompanying Twitter caption reads.

Since being posted on October 10, the ad has received dozens of comments from angry viewers calling out the "terrible message," pointing to the abusive and controlling nature of the couple's relationship.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many called for the ad to be removed, but it is still on the Hong Kong Twitter account.

Fox News has reached out to Discover Hong Kong, which runs the Twitter account, for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

