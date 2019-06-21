Honour for former Grafton submarine commander

A defence file photo of Commanding Officer HMAS Dechaineux, Commander Jason Cupples, takes the con of the boat while lines are secured alongside Fleet Base West, HMAS Stirling, Western Australia.

HE HAS led many Grafton youngsters to a career in the Navy, and now Jason Cupples has been recognised with an honour for his own duty.

Commander Jason Cupples received a Conspicuous Service Cross in this year's awards for outstanding devotion to duty in the Royal Australian Navy Submarine Force.

Commander Cupples was a foundation member of the HMS Shropshire Navy Cadet Unit in Grafton.

He joined the Royal Australian Navy in 1985. He went from serving on surface ships to the Submarine Force in 1989.

He was the Navigator on HMAS Collins, the first of the Collins Class Submarines.

Commander Cupples has been captain of four Submarines, HMAS Waller, HMAS Dechaneux, HMAS Collins and HMAS Sheean.

In 2006 he moved to Rhode Island, USA with his wife Tanya and two sons Aaron and Thomas. There he served a two year posting before returning to Western Australia.

His citation reads that he demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the Submarine Force through his service ashore and operationally in Command of four submarines.

"His tenure at Sea Training Group saw an overhaul of submarine Standard Operating Procedures and Emergency Operating Procedures, essential to continuous improvement of the Submarine Force,” it reads.

"His training and mentoring attributes have been central during a resurgence of the Submarine Force operational tempo and the associated redevelopment and growth of the submarine workforce.”

Commander Cupples is currently in the USA with Tanya. He is serving a two year posting there.