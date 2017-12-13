Honour for voice of the Clarence

HE IS often referred to as the voice of the Clarence Valley, so it came as no surprise that Chris Gulaptis received the number one spot for the most influential person in The Daily Examiner's Power 30.

He used a sports metaphor that seemed fitting.

"I feel like there's been a length-of-field try and I'm the last man standing, I've got the ball and I've just scored a try,” he said.

However, while thrilled with being selected, Mr Gulaptis was adamant he played only a small part in receiving this honour.

"While I have received the honour, I am only one part of a team effort,” he said.

"I really have to thank the NSW Government for the fact that they delivered to my electorate and that they're bringing a lot of infrastructure projects that we've waited on for many years.”

When asked how he felt about being awarded the Power 30 top honour, Mr Gulaptis was humbled, referencing Bill Dougherty, Bob and Judith Little, and Bill Collingburn as worthy nominees.

"There is a great sense of pride in receiving something like this because there are some candidates in that top 30 list who are also very deserving of the number one spot,” he said.

"Certainly those people who are in business that don't have the largesse of government to back them up; I take my hat off to them.”

Mr Gulaptis, who is a subscriber to The Daily Examiner said it was his wife who brought to his attention that he had been selected as number one for the Power 30.

"I usually read the Daily Examiner online, but I didn't actually find out that I had received this honour until my wife brought home a hard copy of the newspaper,” he said.

"I'm the voice of the Clarence, it's a privilege, it's a heavy responsibility and I take it very seriously, and I do so with pride for the residents of the area.”