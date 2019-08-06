HONOURED: Little steps to the big prize

HUMBLE: Bob and Judith Little of SPAR Maclean were honoured to win the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award.

HUMBLE: Bob and Judith Little of SPAR Maclean were honoured to win the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award. Adam Hourigan Photography

ONLY Bob Little can say the highlight of his life is paying tax, and that's after taking home the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Stalwarts of the Maclean community and co-owners of SPAR Maclean, husband and wife Bob and Judith Little have been stocking the shelves and helping customers in the supermarket for 39 years, and while it is thriving now, things haven't always been that way.

Mr Little said the decision to leave Sydney to become a small business owner in the Clarence wasn't his idea but ended up being the perfect use of his skills.

A sub-foreman at Qantas for 15 years, Mr Little was told he smiled too much - to his detriment in that profession.

"I thought, 'Well surely that smile can be used better in another area',” he said.

"I don't change very easily. For us to move away from our security in Sydney and everything we knew, well, we thought 'let's give it a go and see how it works'.”

But it hadn't all gone to plan. Mr Little said the family-run business "very nearly became a statistic” in the early days.

"It's all about your commitment and beliefs in what you're doing. We had a lot to lose, everything we had was invested in this business.

"One of the most exciting times in my life was when the accountant said 'I've got some bad news for you' and I didn't need any more bad news at that stage.

"He said unfortunately this year you're going to have to pay some tax. Well, I just cheered. He reckons I'm the only bloke he's ever seen who's been over the moon about paying tax.

"I said, 'At least I know I'm making some money'.”

Thirty-nine years on, Mr and Mrs Little have seen technology and shopping habits come and go and their once family-only business now boasts 75 staff.

The business has ridden the wave of changing times, with scanning technology coming in and bringing with it other changes.

"I vividly remember a lot of my days were taken up repairing price guns,” Mr Little said.

"That's had an impact on employment too. If all my products had to be price marked now, we'd end up with twice the staff in the store.”

Mr Little said it was an honour to receive an award named after a dear friend who worked tirelessly to support his community.

"At the end of it all it's about my staff. I am only one person in the business.”

With one major achievement under their belts, the Littles are aiming for another, more personal goal.

"There's been two longstanding owners of our business. One was Edward Bishop, he had it for 40 years,” Mr Little said.

"I now have my sights set on Mr Bishop and I want to be able to take out his title.”