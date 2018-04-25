Honouring memories of family history

Steven Blackadder who is part of the Light Horse Brigade at the first ever Copmanhurst Anzac Day Dawn Service.

STEVEN BLACKADDER can only remember three or four Anzac Day services he's missed since he joined the Light Horse Brigade in 1984.

"It all started with Tommy Hawthorne, he was in the 2nd Light Horse, in World War II, and he said do you want to take a trip to Sydney, I said yes,” Mr Blackadder said.

Mr Hawthorne found Mr Blackadder the gear, and the two took the trip to Sydney to ride in the Light Horse Brigade.

"I done about six trips to Sydney... and then we came back here and joined up going to Coffs every year, then,” he said.

"I would have missed about 3 or 4 (marches) since 1984.”

For this Anzac Day, he was the lone horse man leading the way for the march in Copmanhurst with his colt stallion Little Eagle, standing guard by the cenotaph.

"They reckon it's the first one they've ever had here,” he said.

Mr Blackadder has a personal connection to Anzac Day, having a great-uncle in the Battle of the Somme.

"He's buried in Woolgoolga, and I have to chase up the history of him, and my dad went to World War II,” he said.

Mr Blackadder was wearing his uncles medals, who was killed at Changi by the Japanese who "crushed his head in with gun”.

"He must have stood up to them and they ended up killing him,” he said.

"It took dad a long time to find out what happened to him.

"I've always had Army in my bloodline. I never thought I'd join up with the Light Horse Brigade.”