HONOURING 'NOE': Veterans line up for inaugural shield

BASKETBALL: When the veterans of the Grafton Basketball Association step onto the court tonight, they will do it with heavy hearts.

For the first time in the history of the Jacaranda Carnival, the association will host a standalone veterans match in honour of the late Tim "Noe” Clark.

A concept borne by former Grafton basketball representative Tony Blanch, the inaugural Tim "Noe” Clark Memorial Shield will pit a Grafton veterans side against a Gold Coast outfit made up of Clark's friends.

"The idea was just to keep a lot of us together. We have all played together nearly every year and a lot of the time there is no opportunity for veterans,” Blanch said

"With all the things that Tim did for basketball over the years, that deserves recognition. He was a close mate to all of us, and basketball was his life.

"While most of us have had other sports over the years, Tim never relented with his love of basketball. He coached the women and helped get them off the ground. He brought up a lot of the juniors and he was the backbone of the Jacaranda Carnival in the past.”

While the emotions are expected to run high during the clash, Blanch was adamant that it was a chance to celebrate Clark's life, not commiserate.

"We are celebrating everything he gave the community,” Blanch said.

"Don't take the emotions out of it.

"It is going to be a tough time for a few of us out there, but to celebrate his life is more important to us.”

The match will act as the official opening of the 51st annual Jacaranda Carnival that will feature more than 100 games at the Grafton Sports Centre over the weekend.

In a special moment, Clark's son Zac, who plays for Grafton Vikings in the Sunshine Conference, will take to the court for the Grafton side in the memorial shield.

While only a standalone match at the moment, Jacaranda Carnival co-ordinator Georgina McArthur said they hoped to expand the memorial shield concept into a best of three series, or even a standalone grade within the annual tournament.

"We just hope this continues on within the association after we are finished,” Blanch said.

The match will take over the courts at the centre from 6 o'clock tonight.

