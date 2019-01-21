Honouring our fallen drivers

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club member Don Wall with his brother Len, the last of the Wall brothers still driving trucks.

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club member Don Wall with his brother Len, the last of the Wall brothers still driving trucks. Jenna Thompson

SIX more names have been added to the wall at the Grafton Truck Memorial in South Grafton following a dedication service held on Saturday.

The service, which paid tribute to those who had died both on and off the job, saw more than 50 friends, family and workmates in attendance.

With the Grafton City Pipe Band forming a guard of honour, families laid wreaths and flowers by the memorial in a tearful ceremony.

For Don and Len Wall, it's a reminder of their own immortality with three of their siblings already included on the wall.

"There are now more brothers up there than there are left alive," Len said.

"They were all truck drivers but none of were killed on the road except for one.

"Our younger brother David was killed when he was hit head-on by a bloke in a stolen vehicle."

Don, a member of the Grafton Truck Drivers' Social Club, said that memorial services such as this one was a good opportunity to get together and pay tribute to those the community had lost.

"This commemoration day is a great way to acknowledge those in the transport industry who have left us," he said.

"It's a chance for this community to come together to share in this grief, and to come and have a little quiet time by the wall."

While Len said he started truck driving at the age of 65, for his brother Don, it's all he's ever known.

"I've done all sorts of things from freight to tankers," he said.

"I'm currently working on the highway with my truck and dog."

The event was attended by Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons.

2019 dedications