Honouring National Police Remembrance Day

THERE is a deep sense of pride that radiates throughout the room on National Police Remembrance Day.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As Coffs/Clarence Police District sat in the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton yesterday, they remembered all the police who had lost their lives.

Chief Inspector Joanne Reid thanked those who came to help them support the colleagues they have lost.

"September each year, families, loved ones, officers and the community gather across... NSW, Australia and the south-west Pacific region to remember those police officers who have lost their lives in the course of serving their community," she said.

"Importantly today is a day when rank has no meaning, commissioner or constable, no one person is more important than the other."

Chief Insp Reid said as the officer in charge of Grafton Police Station, she was privileged to honour the police officers who had died.

"To each of our fallen officers, may you rest in peace," she said.