Honouring the bond created at war

MARBLE PLAQUE: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan with members of the Maclean RSL Sub-Branch.

MARBLE PLAQUE: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan with members of the Maclean RSL Sub-Branch. Contributed

FUNDING to display a gift from the Greek Consulate has been given to the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.

Federal member for Page, Kevin Hogan said he was proud to give the group a grant to install the sandstone plaque from the consulate.

The marble plaque was a gift from the Greek consul in Sydney commemorating the bond between Greece and Australia forged during WW1 and WW2.

Throughout the Gallipoli campaign more than 50,000 Anzacs set off from the Greek island of Lemnos while over 500 Australian and New Zealand doctors and nurses served in support of the Macedonian Front from 1916-1918.

The sandstone block was funded by the Federal Government's Saluting Their Service program.

"This project will help our local community honour the service and sacrifice of the men and women who defended our values and freedoms," Mr Hogan said.

"As a community we must keep alive the Anzac spirit and teach future generations about our military history and the importance of reflecting on the price we have paid for our values and freedoms.

"The Saluting Their Service Community Commemorative Grants program provides up to $4,000 for an individual project. It is a rolling grants program, so applications are accepted at any time."