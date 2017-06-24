Honouring the heroes of War

MARK OF RESPECT: Rob Eade, who is travelling around Australia honouring local veterans who died in conflicts, stopped in Grafton to place a flag on the memorial for Sgt Jeffrey Duroux.

WITH his dog at his side, Rob Eade decided he'd dedicate three years of his life to honouring Australia's war dead.

Pulling into Memorial Park in Grafton today, he planted an Australian flag on the plaque for local digger Jeffrey Duroux.

"He was a formidable bloke this one, fought his way up to sergeant and died in battle in Vietnam,” Mr Eade said.

Sgt Duroux is one of 600 people Mr Eade, a Vietnam vet, is honouring in their home towns.

"And that's going from Vietnam, right through to peacekeepers through to those who died in Afghanistan,” he said.

Mr Eade's journey began just south of Perth in a town called Baldivis on June 18 last year.

Since then he has travelled through Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, and he has almost finished New South Wales.

"I'm about two thirds of the way around,” he said.

"I gave myself three years to get around to do all of them, but if I keep going the way I'm going I should be able to complete it by June 18 next year, and that'd be a grand finale if I could finish on the same date I started.”

Mr Eade was sponsored by the Grafton RSL Sub-Branch on his arrival on Thursday night, and he said the response had been tremendous.

"They gave me a bed and took me out to dinner all on a week's notice, and some of the guys have come out here to see me as well,” he said.

"The response here has just been astronomical.”

Mr Eade's journey continues through Kyogle, Lismore, Ballina and Murwillumbah to finish his NSW run.