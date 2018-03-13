Menu
Tidda Queens Dinner organisers Bianca Monaghan, far left, and Rachael Cavanagh, far right, with their mums Vikki and Mun Mun.
Tidda Queens Dinner organisers Bianca Monaghan, far left, and Rachael Cavanagh, far right, with their mums Vikki and Mun Mun.
News

Honouring the Tidda Queens of the Clarence

Lesley Apps
by
13th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

INDIGENOUS women from across the Clarence's three lands Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr celebrated at their inaugural Tidda Queens Dinner at Grafton's Headspace building on Saturday night.

Multi-generational families of women and their friends were joined by community supporters and a handful of gents all there to celebrate the strong, inspiring indigenous women of the Clarence.

Guest speakers reflected on growing up in the Clarence as 14 Tidda Queen nominees were honoured for their contributions and leadership in their communities.

Co-organiser Bianca Monaghan said she was really happy how things went.

"Whenever you start something new you get a bit nervous but the response was fantastic. We sold 130 tickets and will 100% be having another event next year,” Ms Monaghan said.

Proceeds from the Tidda Queens dinner will go towards Naidoc Week 2018.

2018 Tidda Queens

  • Melissa Livermore
  • Gwen Appo
  • Michelle Cutmore
  • Rev Lenore Parker
  • Lisa Laurie
  • Janelle Brown
  • Franceen Vesper
  • Rosei Vesper
  • Keira Hampshire
  • Bernadette Basset
  • Aggie Pholi
  • Carmel Monaghan
  • Gloria Strachan
  • Cheryl Hookey

Grafton Daily Examiner
