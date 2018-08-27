Hooker happy to receive Tank's medal

ONE of Group 2's greatest honours is being named winner of the John 'Tank” Mackay Medal as player of the match on grand final day.

The award is made in memory of that wonderful warrior for Sawtell Panthers and in 2018 it went to the Coffs Harbour player who occupied Tank's position, hooker Kerrod Selmes.

A former captain-coach of the Comets, the hard-working No 9 was particularly chuffed his current boss, Brandon Costin, had shown total approval of the choice.

"I hold Costo up as the best coach I've had anything to do with and if he said that, I'm thrilled,” he said.

Costin was full of praise for the contribution Selmes made all season, not just on the last day.

"When he's not playing, we're rudderless,” Costin said.

"When he's on the field we're brilliant.”

Club mate Steven Spencer also figured highly in the eyes of the award judges and Selmes pointed out how much the solidly built lock forward contributed to the win.

"He is an incredible bloke to play with and his build makes him so effective with a low centre of gravity that makes him hard to tackle.

"Plus his leg speed and he's so strong.

"He's been awesome this year and one of the main reasons we are where we are today.”

The other Coffs forward to impress was Brad Collinson who delivered quality, well-timed passes putting team mates through openings.

For Macksville, Cameron Blair was singled out by his rival Costin for praise after such a fine effort which may keep the play-maker in the game.

Termed a veteran, Blair is still just 34 and still has much to offer the game.

"If we had won I may have called it a day,” Blair said.

"Playing in front of my family and with these great young blokes makes me think of having another year and in the next couple of weeks we'll talk about it and make a final decison.”

Sea Eagles centre Damian Carriage was judged one of the best for his side, along with Sam Miles, Daneil Donovan and Brad Southam who are going to deliver thrills for their club supporters for many years to come.