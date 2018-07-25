Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North this morning.
Crime

Hoon driver caught at more than 200km/h

by Ryan Tennison
25th Jul 2018 8:23 AM

A SPEEDING hoon driver has been clocked at more than 200km/h this morning on the Monash freeway.

Police were stunned when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 207km/h down the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

Highway patrol officers were using laser speed detection on the freeway between EastLink and Stud Rd when they detected the vehicle travelling a 100km zone at 1.10am, police spokesman Luke Zammit said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Endeavour Hills man, had his car impounded under hoon laws at a cost of $1093.

He was arrested after police caught up to and intercepted his Holden on Heatherton Road.

It comes as a motorbike rider was nabbed doing more than double the speed limit at Ballarat Rd near Moore St in Footscray yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old North Melbourne man told police he was on his way to work.

Both men are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including speeding.

editors picks hoon driver police speeding

Top Stories

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    News Highway Patrol behind Ulmarra when it comes to black spot

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Sport Liyou return boosts South Grafton's forward pack

    McFarlane named All Australian

    McFarlane named All Australian

    Sport Six years out of the game did nothing to dampen her speed

    Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    premium_icon Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    Feature Joan Cootes was only a few years old when Grafton Bridge was opened

    Local Partners