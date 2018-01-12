Hoon hands himself in to police

THE hooning days of one 18-year-old Buccarumbi man are over after he handed himself in to police on Thursday afternoon following the release of video footage allegedly showing him perform burn outs with oil on the bridge to Carrs Island near the former Peters Ice-cream Factory.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the man was charged with a number of offences, including aggravated burnout, driving as an unaccompanied learner and not displaying L plates, as well as offences relating to oil on the road.

Coffs Clarence Command are encouraging people to dob in a hoon. NSW Police

"For 23 seconds of stupidity, which was the time it took to do the burnout, it's ended in a court date and a suspension of his licence," Insp Reid said.

Insp Reid said the attention the video footage received on social media helped apply pressure on the alleged offender to do the right thing.

"We can't be everywhere at once, and when we got the video within 24 hours the matter was resolved and we've charged someone," Insp Reid said.

"People who are in a position to film this type of activity safely are able to provide evidence that assists us greatly, so hopefully people will continue to report this kind of behaviour.

"We want to send the message that we will continue to make this a priority. We've had reports that hooning is happening in town as well so police will patrol the areas that have been mentioned to us."

The 18-year-old will face Grafton Local Court on February 26.