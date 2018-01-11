HOONS BLAMED: 'You're going to get caught'

YOU ARE going to get caught. That is the message Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command want to give people who are choosing to do burn outs in the Clarence Valley.

Late Tuesday night, Grafton Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an oil spill on the bridge to Carrs Creek Island which was leaking into the river beneath.

The bridge near the former Peters Ice-cream factory, which is well-known to police as a hot-spot for hoon behaviour, had become the target of a motorist doing burn outs.

Mr Reardon said over the past few nights a motorist had been doing burn-outs around town, with visible track marks appearing at several intersections around Grafton, and believed it was linked to the oil spill.

"What this person has done, is they have poured about five litres of oil on the bridge over here so they can do these burn outs, because they make it better so to speak,” he said.

"As luck would have it, there is a crack in the seal on the edge of the bridge and about three litres of oil has gone into Carrs Creek, which connects directly to the Clarence River.

"A little bit of oil goes a long way, so we are out here making sure we clean that up.”

Reardon added that the oil on the road could also present a potential risk for other motorists and road users if not managed.

"Cyclists use this section, and motorcycle riders can come down the hill quite quickly, if they didn't see it, it could be quite dangerous,” Reardon said.

This is understood to be the first incident of this kind that Grafton Fire and Rescue has responded to.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said by the time police arrived at the scene the alleged offenders had already left.

"It's been on our radar for a while, it's a bit of a haven for idiotic driving,” Insp Reid said. "Grafton police conduct regular patrols of the area.

"If people are looking to drive like that, they're going to get caught. We've received numerous complaints from local residents of that sort of behaviour, and if drivers are doing burn-outs.”

Insp Reid said there were tough measures in place to combat anti-social hoon behaviour.

"It's not just a fine, drivers can also lose their licence and their car too,” Insp Reid said. "Police can confiscate people's cars if they're caught doing burn-outs and hooning.”