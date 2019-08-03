Menu
Ben Simmons with an $800,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond. Picture: supplied.
Basketball

Ben Simmons rocks and Rolls through Melbourne

by Fiona Byrne
3rd Aug 2019 6:34 PM
BASKETBALL mogul Ben Simmons is travelling in style while back in Melbourne, sitting behind the wheel of one of the most desirable luxury cars in the country.

Simmons, who inked a $240 million five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise, is motoring between engagements and basketball training camps in a new Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge.

The exclusive vehicle comes at a price in excess of $800,000.

The Black Badge is a Roll-Royce special edition.

The sleek, sexy two-door coupe, in dark, metallic purple, special-order colour called Belladonna, seats four people and features doors hinged from behind the driver.

Simmons picked up the car from Zagame Rolls-Royce in Richmond last week and will use it during his two-week break in Melbourne.

Simmons with Paul Ellis, general manager of marketing for Zagame Automotive. Picture: Supplied
He is well acquainted with Rolls-Royce cars and it is no surprise he has chosen to roll in a roller while in Melbourne.

Simmons owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith back in the US - where he is based for his hugely successful and lucrative basketball career - as well as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

Ben Simmons is making the most of his time in Melbourne, watching his beloved Bombers play at Marvel Stadium and catching up with star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti. Picture: Michael Klein
At 23, the ex-boyfriend of model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is both a legitimate Rolls-Royce fan and genuine sports star.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

