See Park, Jacaranda trees
See Park, Jacaranda trees Kathryn Lewis
Community

Hop on, and off, for Jacaranda festivities

Kathryn Lewis
by
29th Oct 2019 5:24 PM
Subscriber only

HOP on board the bus tour taking tourists through the highlights of the Jacaranda City.

The Action Coaches See Park Shuttle Bus ferries visitors and locals around town to enjoy the spectacular blooms the city is internationally renowned for.

The five stop hop-on hop-off tour runs approximately every half hour from 10am-4pm starting from Market Square then to Grafton Regional Gallery, the Jacaranda Avenue sign, See Park and Fig Tree Avenue (Breimba St) all for a gold coin donation.

Bus coordinator Wendy Gibbs said the shuttle bus, in operation for the second year in a row, was particularly popular over the weekend.

"We got hammered on Saturday, we had to get a bigger bus which was fabulous," she said.

"I tour around a lot and every town we go to they've got a hop on hop off bus... And so, I thought why not here?"

"Thursday will be ridiculously busy, Friday will be busy and Monday we'll get hammered again!"

See Park was buzzing with tourists eager to enjoy the indigo trees and nab that perfect picture.

Danh Tran and his family have travelled from Gosford to spend a couple of days in Grafton for the festival.

Mr Tran, who is originally from Vietnam, said the festival is widely advertised and very popular in the South-East Asian country.

"This is called the festival of the purple horizon, that's their nickname for this festival," he said.

"Lots of tours are organised to here, from Vietnam."

