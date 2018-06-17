Hope fades as search continues for missing fisherman

DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker.

DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker. Stephen Otton

THERE are still no signs reported of fisherman Kenneth Parker five days since his disappearance in the area of Sandon River.

The 72-year-old Brooms Head resident was last seen in Sandon village at about 1.30pm last Wednesday when he told a friend he was going fishing.

His boat was found anchored to the jetty but his fishing rod was missing.

Emergency services began a search on Thursday night and after the search raised no clues on Friday and Saturday continued yesterday at 9am.

"The search was suspended at 3.30pm on Saturday and recommenced utilising the same resources at 9am today," A NSW Police Media spokesman told The Daily Examiner yesterday.

Mr Parker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a heavy build and balding white hair and blue eyes. He is well-known in the Brooms Head community for his care of the local wild brumby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.