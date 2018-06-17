Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker.
DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker. Stephen Otton
News

Hope fades as search continues for missing fisherman

by Bill North
17th Jun 2018 1:04 PM

THERE are still no signs reported of fisherman Kenneth Parker five days since his disappearance in the area of Sandon River.

The 72-year-old Brooms Head resident was last seen in Sandon village at about 1.30pm last Wednesday when he told a friend he was going fishing.

His boat was found anchored to the jetty but his fishing rod was missing.

Emergency services began a search on Thursday night and after the search raised no clues on Friday and Saturday continued yesterday at 9am.

"The search was suspended at 3.30pm on Saturday and recommenced utilising the same resources at 9am today," A NSW Police Media spokesman told The Daily Examiner yesterday.

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Parker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a heavy build and balding white hair and blue eyes. He is well-known in the Brooms Head community for his care of the local wild brumby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

Kenny at the back of his home feeding the Brooms Head brumby.
Kenny at the back of his home feeding the Brooms Head brumby. Stephen Otton

Related Items

brooms head fisherman missing man missing person sandon sandon river search
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    Property Landmark study compares suburb property value growth over 25 years

    Rebels 'need' home win to stay in touch

    premium_icon Rebels 'need' home win to stay in touch

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton ready to rebuild fortress McKittrick on Sunday.

    Tracing Jacob's steps from Kiedrich to the Clarence Valley

    Tracing Jacob's steps from Kiedrich to the Clarence Valley

    News Photo of early Clarence Valley settler sought to complete collection

    SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    premium_icon SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    News Search for man who went fishing and never returned

    Local Partners